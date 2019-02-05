Community Foundation of the Lake Receives 35 Grant Applications

Lake area organizations hoping to receive some grant funding for 2019 can only wait and keep their fingers crossed. The deadline has passed to apply for funding from the Community Foundation of the Lake. Karla McDuffey says that now the CFL’s grant committee is sifting through 35 applications to determine which agencies will be approved.

Grant recipients will get their money March 28th during the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau annual banquet. Since 2009, the CFL has awarded more than $250,000 in grants to local non-profit agencies. You can donate to the CFL on their website, www.communityfoundationofthelake.com.