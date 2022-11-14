Community Foundation Receives Grant Money From OB Walmart

The Community Foundation of the Lake is receiving more grant money that’s going back to the community.

Officials say they were handed a check for $1,000 from the Osage Beach Walmart.

This grant money will go towards the annual grant round in January to assist local nonprofits.

CFL officials say they are grateful for the help from Walmart and happy both organizations share the same ambitious commitment to caring for the Lake Community.

Press Release:

The Community Foundation of the Lake is excited to announce that we received a $1,000 grant from the Osage Beach Walmart.

This grant will go towards the annual grant round in January designated to assist our local nonprofits with specific or pressing needs.

The CFL and Walmart share the same ambitious commitment to fund opportunities that build the educational, cultural, health and economic development of our community.

We are grateful for this continued partnership with Walmart Giving.