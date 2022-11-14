News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Top Stories

Community Foundation Receives Grant Money From OB Walmart

ByReporter John Rogger

Nov 14, 2022 , ,

The Community Foundation of the Lake is receiving more grant money that’s going back to the community.

Officials say they were handed a check for $1,000 from the Osage Beach Walmart.

This grant money will go towards the annual grant round in January to assist local nonprofits.

CFL officials say they are grateful for the help from Walmart and happy both organizations share the same ambitious commitment to caring for the Lake Community.

 

Press Release:

The Community Foundation of the Lake is excited to announce that we received a $1,000 grant from the Osage Beach Walmart.

This grant will go towards the annual grant round in January designated to assist our local nonprofits with specific or pressing needs.

The CFL and Walmart share the same ambitious commitment to fund opportunities that build the educational, cultural, health and economic development of our community.

We are grateful for this continued partnership with Walmart Giving.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren warns customers to be aware of aggressive new scammer tactics

Nov 14, 2022 News Press Release
Local News State News Top Stories

Winter Precipitation Forecast On Monday & Motorists Are Advised To Slow Down, Plan Extra Time

Nov 14, 2022 News Press Release
Local News Top Stories

Retired Osage Beach Firefighter Loses Battle With Cancer

Nov 14, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren warns customers to be aware of aggressive new scammer tactics

Nov 14, 2022 News Press Release
Local News State News Top Stories

Winter Precipitation Forecast On Monday & Motorists Are Advised To Slow Down, Plan Extra Time

Nov 14, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Top Stories

Community Foundation Receives Grant Money From OB Walmart

Nov 14, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Retired Osage Beach Firefighter Loses Battle With Cancer

Nov 14, 2022 Reporter John Rogger