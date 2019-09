We told you the Sunrise Beach Police Department was trying to raise money to buy an extender radio system to improve their officers’ communications ability.

The radios will help keep the public safer, as well.

Police Chief Jeff Campbell says a fundraising dinner and auction held last Saturday evening raised more than the estimated amount needed, topping out at $10,100.