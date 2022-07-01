News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News

COMO Connect Announces Phase Plans For Internet To Warsaw

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 1, 2022 , , ,

High Speed Internet is on its way to customers in Benton County.

Officials with Co-Mo Connect say construction is underway for the service that will send ultra-fast internet through portions of the county, as well as into the city limits of Warsaw.

COMO has been working on this project for some time now and officials say they have a 6-phase approach to the installation.

For Phase 1, it’s expected to be finished in September or October of this year, followed by Phase 2 in October and November and Phase 3 in December and into January.

The remaining phases will take place in the early part of 2023.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News State News

Barnhart Woman Faces Charges In Camden County

Jul 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Lebanon Homeless Man Arrested For Burglary

Jul 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Warsaw Sees “Clean Audit” – Announces Start Of Steamboat Playground Construction

Jul 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News

Barnhart Woman Faces Charges In Camden County

Jul 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

COMO Connect Announces Phase Plans For Internet To Warsaw

Jul 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Lebanon Homeless Man Arrested For Burglary

Jul 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Warsaw Sees “Clean Audit” – Announces Start Of Steamboat Playground Construction

Jul 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com