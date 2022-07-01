High Speed Internet is on its way to customers in Benton County.

Officials with Co-Mo Connect say construction is underway for the service that will send ultra-fast internet through portions of the county, as well as into the city limits of Warsaw.

COMO has been working on this project for some time now and officials say they have a 6-phase approach to the installation.

For Phase 1, it’s expected to be finished in September or October of this year, followed by Phase 2 in October and November and Phase 3 in December and into January.

The remaining phases will take place in the early part of 2023.