COMO Connect Hits 25,000 Subscribers – Offers Major Prize Package

ByReporter John Rogger

May 12, 2022 , , ,

Big news for one of the lake’s largest providers of fiber internet.

Officials at COMO Connect say they just celebrated a milestone of 25,000 lake area broadband service subscribers.

In celebration of this milestone, Co-Mo Connect is holding a celebration later this month.

At the event, COMO officials will reveal who the 25,000th subscriber is and provide them with a free year of gigabit internet, a 65-inch television, and a Nintendo Switch.

A similar prize pack is also being offered in a contest on their social media page.

The electric cooperative’s 83rd Annual Meeting will take place on May 26.

