Company Seeks Variance to Locate Marijuana Facility in Camdenton

A company that wants to locate a business related to medical marijuana in Camdenton is applying for a variance in some of the city’s guidelines. Current rules prohibit operation of sites for cultivation of marijuana or manufacturing of marijuana-infused products within 1,000 feet of a residential zone or a church. A company known as Mai Investments II LLC is seeking a variance for that rule. The request goes before the Camdenton Zoning Board of Adjustment Tuesday evening. There will be a public hearing prior to any action taken by the board. That meeting begins at 6pm in Camdenton City Hall.