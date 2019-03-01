Compass Pointe Condos Damage by Fire (photos courtesy of Brandi Decker)

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

A barbeque pit too close to the building is being called the likely cause of a fire that damaged the Compass Point Condominium complex. Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer tells KRMS News that the blaze was reported around 6:00 Friday night and, upon arrival, heavy fire was discovered coming from one unit on the fourth floor stretching all the way down along the siding to the first floor. An occupant of the unit reported that he had lit the gas grill to clean it before the tank ignited with the fire spreading to the deck and roof. Chief Dorhauer says personnel from Lake Ozark and Mid-County assisted on the scene knocking the fire down to prevent even more significant damage. All occupants of the building who were home at the time got out safely and there were no injuries reported. The fire, which happened two buildings down from where four kids died in another fire four years ago at Compass Pointe (Sept. 2015), is under investigation. Crews were on the scene for about three hours,

