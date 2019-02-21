Compassus Looking for Volunteers for Hospice Care

An organization that provides comfort and care to people in their final days of life is in need of volunteers. Compassus provides hospice care in the lake area. Volunteer Coordinator Cathy Knapp says they need a few extra hands to help not only in clients’ homes, but around the office as well.

NEWS-2-21-19 Knapp 1 - 21st February 2019

They’re also looking for a specific group of volunteers.

NEWS-2-21-19 Knapp 2 - 21st February 2019

A volunteer orientation is planned for February 26th. For more details contact Cathy Knapp at 573-348-1566.