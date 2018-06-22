News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Compression Fractures Common in Boating Communities

By Leave a Comment

It’s an all-too-familiar scene in the emergency rooms during this time of the year…hundreds and thousands of people being treated for compression fractures which are suffered while falling or being tossed about in a boat hitting a large wake…

      NEWS-6-22-18 Compression-A - 22nd June 2018

 

 

Mariah Swinker is the trauma coordinator for Lake Regional Health System. Swinker says the injury is one you will feel right away…

 

      NEWS-6-22-18 Compression-B - 22nd June 2018

 

 

The age group most likely to suffer compression fractures includes those 50-60-years-old affecting some 3800 people per month…or 125 per day between the months of May and September. Precautions to minimize becoming a compression fracture victim include slowing your boat down in areas of congested traffic and keeping passengers toward the back of the boat which doesn’t bounce around in rough water as much as the bow.  

