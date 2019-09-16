News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Confrontation With Ex-Girlfriend and Her New Boyfriend Lands Osage Beach Man in Jail

A 35-year-old from Osage Beach faces several charges after a run-in with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Lieutenant Michael O’Day says the incident, on Sunday, happened when Joshua Wahlberg went to a location on Guttridge Lane, apparently, to retrieve some license plates when the alleged confrontation took place…

      NEWS-9-17-19 Mahlberg Arrest - 16th September 2019

Officers observed a car matching a description given and were able to take Mahlberg into custody. He is formally charged in Camden County with four felony counts including unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of harassment and armed criminal action. Mahlberg is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Bond

was set at $150-thousand.

Filed Under: Local News

