Confrontation With Ex-Girlfriend and Her New Boyfriend Lands Osage Beach Man in Jail

A 35-year-old from Osage Beach faces several charges after a run-in with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Lieutenant Michael O’Day says the incident, on Sunday, happened when Joshua Wahlberg went to a location on Guttridge Lane, apparently, to retrieve some license plates when the alleged confrontation took place…

Officers observed a car matching a description given and were able to take Mahlberg into custody. He is formally charged in Camden County with four felony counts including unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of harassment and armed criminal action. Mahlberg is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Bond

was set at $150-thousand.