News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Congresswoman Hartzler Snaps Back At “Door-To-Door” COVID Campaign

By

One elected official representing part of the Lake Area in the U-S House is reacting to a White house plan to send Federal officials on a ‘door-to-door’ campaign to push COVID shots.

“I think that’s inappropriate. The vaccine is out, people know it’s available and they should have the option to go and receive it if they want. But if they don’t, they shouldn’t be hounded by Government agents at their front door” says Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, “I think everybody should know by now that if they want it, they can get it, and I think it’s a waste of money to spend towards sending Government agents door-to-door.”

She tells KRMS News more than $1 billion dollars have already been spent by Democrats to promote the COVID shots manufactured by Pfizer, Maderna and Johnson and Johnson “there was even money in some of the Democrat’s COVID packages, over $1 Billion dollars, to help promote people receiving the vaccination and advertising that. So we’ve already spent a billion dollars on that!”

Hartzler also says the U-S is now seeing record numbers of people coming into the country from Mexico and the Americas after the Biden Administration rolled back many of President Donald Trump’s border policies.

Hartzler was a guest on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

Filed Under: COVID 19, Local News, Politics, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com