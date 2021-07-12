Congresswoman Hartzler Snaps Back At “Door-To-Door” COVID Campaign

One elected official representing part of the Lake Area in the U-S House is reacting to a White house plan to send Federal officials on a ‘door-to-door’ campaign to push COVID shots.

“I think that’s inappropriate. The vaccine is out, people know it’s available and they should have the option to go and receive it if they want. But if they don’t, they shouldn’t be hounded by Government agents at their front door” says Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, “I think everybody should know by now that if they want it, they can get it, and I think it’s a waste of money to spend towards sending Government agents door-to-door.”

She tells KRMS News more than $1 billion dollars have already been spent by Democrats to promote the COVID shots manufactured by Pfizer, Maderna and Johnson and Johnson “there was even money in some of the Democrat’s COVID packages, over $1 Billion dollars, to help promote people receiving the vaccination and advertising that. So we’ve already spent a billion dollars on that!”

Hartzler also says the U-S is now seeing record numbers of people coming into the country from Mexico and the Americas after the Biden Administration rolled back many of President Donald Trump’s border policies.

Hartzler was a guest on the KRMS Morning Magazine.