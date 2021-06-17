News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Construction Costs Continue To Skyrocket Across The Ozarks

By

There is a rise in construction costs and a shortage of materials around the area.

Company officials at places like Lowes and Home Depot say many items are on backorder, and are not able to be delivered on time for projects.

Local contractors and suppliers say the cost of lumber added tens of thousands of dollars to the total cost of a new home.

The price of lumber went from $500 for every thousand feet of board before the pandemic to today’s price of nearly $1,800.

There are indications that prices may be coming down, but not to pre-COVID levels, and at this time finding some materials have become almost impossible to find.

Currently, the average for materials is rising with a 15% increase in price every 45 days.

