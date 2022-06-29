News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News

Construction Set To Start Soon On Drake Harbor Playground

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 24, 2022 , ,

Construction on the long-awaited steamboat playground at Drake Harbor in Warsaw is about to get underway.

Following the recent board of alderman meeting, officials announced with the dry weather that concrete for the installation will begin next week.

The playground is designed in the shape of a steamboat and is going to be a major attraction for families with children who visit the Harbor area.

In addition to the playground, the board is also working on water projects, along with a TAP and CDBG program to make improvements to bike lanes across the city.

