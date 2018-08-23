News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Construction Work Believed to Have Sparked Fire at Former Ozark BBQ Location

A building that once housed a popular barbecue restaurant had a small fire Wednesday evening.  Sunrise Beach Assistant Fire Chief Jamie Karl says the former Ozark BBQ place is being torn down and they believe some of that work led to the fire.

 

      NEWS-8-23-18 KARL 1 - 23rd August 2018

 

Damages were described as minimal and were contained to about a 5×10 foot portion of the back wall.  Karl said they cleared the scene fairly quickly but actually getting to the fire took some work. 

 

      NEWS-8-23-18 KARL 2 - 23rd August 2018

 

The call came in around 7:30 Wednesday evening. 

