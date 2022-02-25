With all eyes on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, consumers in the lake area and beyond need to prepare for the economic fallout…that’s according to Dylan Carver, a financial advisor for Edward Jones in Osage Beach.

Carver tells KRMS News, most notably, the pinch is going to be felt at the pumps which will also lead to an overall drop in consumer spending…“If we head north of $100 a barrel, we’re going to see that…we’re going to feel it at the pumps and obviously consumer spending is going to fall, because consumers are going to have to shift their assets to cover gasoline purchases.”

Carver also says a silver lining at the current time may be that chaos in the financial markets is usually short-lived when caused by geo-political issues.