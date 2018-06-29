News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Contrasting Data on Opioid Crisis, PDMP

By Leave a Comment

Representative Keith Frederick

New data indicates that the opioid epidemic may be slowing in Missouri.  The most recent information available, based on statistics from 2016 to 2017, shows that the number of opioid overdose deaths increased by only 4.7% over that time period.  That’s compared to a 35% increase the year before.  The Department of Social Services says prescription drug monitoring programs are part of the reason for the decline, but at least one State Representative disagrees.  Keith Frederick says contradicting data shows that the programs actually have adverse affects.

 

      NEWS-6-28-18 Frederick PDMP - 29th June 2018

 

Frederick was a guest on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS.  He says he’s also opposed to the PDMP based on privacy concerns. 

