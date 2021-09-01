Convicted Felon From Lebanon Arrested In Child Sodomy Case

A Lebanon man is now facing charges of child sodomy and is being held behind bars without a bond.

Officials say that man, Marcus Hill, is a 10-time convicted felon.

They say his arrest stemmed from an investigation, after a woman told police that when she turned 14-years-old, Hill would have sexual contact with her at least 2 or 3 times a week.

During the investigation, police discovered that Hill often took the girl and her brothers to get donuts, but would leave the brothers and would rape the girl in the car.

One report showed that someone caught Hill in the act, but he was able to escape during a foot pursuit.

This investigation remains ongoing and you’re asked to contact police if you have any further information.