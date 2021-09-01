News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Convicted Felon From Lebanon Arrested In Child Sodomy Case

By

A Lebanon man is now facing charges of child sodomy and is being held behind bars without a bond.

Officials say that man, Marcus Hill, is a 10-time convicted felon.

They say his arrest stemmed from an investigation, after a woman told police that when she turned 14-years-old, Hill would have sexual contact with her at least 2 or 3 times a week.

During the investigation, police discovered that Hill often took the girl and her brothers to get donuts, but would leave the brothers and would rape the girl in the car.

One report showed that someone caught Hill in the act, but he was able to escape during a foot pursuit.

This investigation remains ongoing and you’re asked to contact police if you have any further information.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com