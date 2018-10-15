Convicted Murderer Has Ten Days to File Motion for New Trial

Could the guilty verdict handed down against Martin Priest, convicted of killing Eldon teenager Tammy Rothganger 34 years ago, be tossed out in favor of a new trial? Time will tell after a request made on behalf of Priest was granted allowing a motion seeking a new trial to be filed within ten days. It took a jury of ten men and two women only an hour and a half last week to come back with their verdict. Priest was found guilty on the capital murder charge based on testimony from a witness, who was a teenager at the time and in the car with Priest, claiming that Priest hit Rothganger in the back of her head, raped her, and then strangled her before burying her body on a farm in Miller County. Rothganager’s body has never been found. The 10-day window for the motion seeking a new trial closes on the 21st of this month. Pending results of the motion for a new trial, if filed, sentencing for Priest is set for November 6th.