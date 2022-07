A golf tournament is being scheduled at the end of the month that’s aiming to help fund the C.O.P.S. organization in Camdenton.

C.O.P.S. provides support to families and police departments who have an officer who loses their life in the line of duty.

The tournament is taking place at the Ozark National Golf Course in Lake Ozark and resident can register to participate any time before July 22nd by visiting http://concernsofpolicesurvivors.org