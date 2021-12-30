Law Enforcement Appreciation Day takes place on January 9th and the Concerns of Police Survivors in Camdenton are planning on celebrating those behind the badge.

“For that we just ask the people to either keep the blue light shining, thank an officer if you see them….or even have school kids make cards or deliver treats to area law enforcement departments, just to say thank you” says Sara Slone with C.O.P.S..

She tells KRMS News the idea behind it is to support these officers and their families “They need to know they are supported. They’re out there sometimes working 12 hour shifts or more, and away from their families, so anything we can do to support them is worth it.”

Slone says they’re also planning an event called the “Blue Blood Drive” on the 10th of January, taking place at the Church of the Osage Hills “So you can also come and give blood, to honor our fallen and active officers.”

For more information on the events, see below:

Location The Church at Osage Hills Activity Center Chapter National C.O.P.S. Organization American Red Cross Month 10-Jan Coordinator Shanna Rizer Coordinator’s Email shanna_rizer@nationalcops.org Address The Church at Osage Hills

Activity Center

5237 Osage Beach Pkwy

Osage Beach, MO 65065 Event Time 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sign up today: https://bit.ly/blueblood22