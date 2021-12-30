News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

COPS Planning For National Law Enforcement Day With Blue Blood Drive

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 29, 2021 , , , , , , , ,

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day takes place on January 9th and the Concerns of Police Survivors in Camdenton are planning on celebrating those behind the badge.

“For that we just ask the people to either keep the blue light shining, thank an officer if you see them….or even have school kids make cards or deliver treats to area law enforcement departments, just to say thank you” says Sara Slone with C.O.P.S..

She tells KRMS News the idea behind it is to support these officers and their families “They need to know they are supported. They’re out there sometimes working 12 hour shifts or more, and away from their families, so anything we can do to support them is worth it.”

Slone says they’re also planning an event called the “Blue Blood Drive” on the 10th of January, taking place at the Church of the Osage Hills “So you can also come and give blood, to honor our fallen and active officers.”

 

For more information on the events, see below:

Location
The Church at Osage Hills Activity Center
Chapter
National C.O.P.S.
Organization
American Red Cross
Month
10-Jan
Coordinator
Shanna Rizer
Coordinator’s Email
shanna_rizer@nationalcops.org
Address
The Church at Osage Hills
Activity Center
5237 Osage Beach Pkwy
Osage Beach, MO 65065
Event Time
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 

