Corn Growers Unhappy With Trade Dispute Relief Package

Missouri corn producers are not happy with an aid package announced on Monday.  The plan released by the USDA is designed to provide relief for those adversely affected by recent changes in trade relations.  It calls for giving corn growers one penny per bushel produced in 2018.  The Missouri Corn Growers Association issued a statement calling that plan a “slap in the face.”  They were requesting that the aid plan be based on historical yields.  The Office of Management and Budget says trade disputes have lowered corn prices by as much as 44-cents per bushel.  Missouri’s corn growers say they want to be compensated fairly for losses caused by the trade disputes.

