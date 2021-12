The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments’ Transportation Advisory Committee will enjoy the next week before getting back down to business early next year. Published agenda items include discussion with Bob Lynch, from MoDOT, on projects and unfunded needs for 2022, and discussion on ADA Transition Plans across the lake area. The TAC Meeting is set to begin at 2:00 on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 4th, in the Eldon Community Center.

