Council of Local Governments Seeking Input on Updates to Hazard Mitigation Plan

The first in a series of meetings to update the Camden County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be held this week at the Mid-County Fire District facility on North Business Route 5. Emergency Management Assistant Director Ann Mott…
The update process will be conducted by the Council of Local Governments. It’s a process that takes place every five years. Mott says input from the public is crucial.
The first meeting will be held Wednesday the 15th at 2pm.
