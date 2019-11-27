News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Council of Local Governments to Hear More About Rural Housing Program

A new housing initiative is beginning at Lake of the Ozarks. Rural Housing 360 is a program that allows employers to help their workers get into an affordable home. Steve Gilbert says the program approaches housing from a different angle.

There’s no monetary commitment from the employers. They simply connect their employees with the people in charge of the program and share the information. From there, Gilbert says they work with the communities to find underdeveloped lots and provide financing to make home ownership a reality. The end result is more housing for hard workers who want to live closer to their jobs.

The program will be discussed in detail at a public workshop December 3rd at 2pm at Osage Beach City Hall. Call 346-5692 to RSVP.

