Council of Local Governments to Hear More About Rural Housing Program

A new housing initiative is beginning at Lake of the Ozarks. Rural Housing 360 is a program that allows employers to help their workers get into an affordable home. Steve Gilbert says the program approaches housing from a different angle.

NEWS-11-28-19 Gilbert 1 - 27th November 2019

There’s no monetary commitment from the employers. They simply connect their employees with the people in charge of the program and share the information. From there, Gilbert says they work with the communities to find underdeveloped lots and provide financing to make home ownership a reality. The end result is more housing for hard workers who want to live closer to their jobs.

NEWS-11-28-19 Gilbert 2 - 27th November 2019

The program will be discussed in detail at a public workshop December 3rd at 2pm at Osage Beach City Hall. Call 346-5692 to RSVP.