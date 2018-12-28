News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Counsel Status Hearing for Eldon Woman Charged with Statutory Rape

An Eldon woman who got pregnant during a consensual relationship with a teenage boy a number of years ago will be back in court on a charge of statutory rape next week. Samantha Jo Helton had a relationship with a 16-year old in 2014 that produced a child. The child is now three years old and the grandmother is seeking full legal custody. She contacted law enforcement which led to the charge being filed. A case review for counsel status is scheduled for January 2nd. Helton is currently free on an O-R bond.

