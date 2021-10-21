News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Counterfeit Being Passed Around In Sedalia, Lake Area On Alert

Businesses around the region, once again, are putting put on alert for the spread of suspected counterfeit money. A press release issued by Sedalia police appearing on the Stover Police Department’s social media site says that several reports about the counterfeit have been reported over the past week. Sedalia Commander David Woolery says the suspects have presented $100 bills to, at least, 19 different businesses…the bills are able to pass the marker test but do not include a watermark and are being brought to attention by electronic devices checking for counterfeit. In the case of the rash of apparent counterfeit being presented in Sedalia, the suspects are believed to be driving a 2010 black Lexus passenger vehicle with Illinois plates. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspects should immediately contact local law enforcement.

 

