News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Counterfeiting Suspect Scheduled for Court Hearing

By Leave a Comment

Justin Wiley

One of two defendants facing multiple forgery counts is scheduled to be back in a Camden County courtroom on Tuesday (this morning). 35-year-old Justin Wiley, of Camdenton, is charged with three counts of forgery and one count each of possessing a forging instrument and possession of a controlled substance. Wiley was taken into custody during the evening hours of September 14th when a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Seven Ridge Court by officers from the sheriff’s department and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. The search, allegedly, uncovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and paraphernalia along with counterfeit currency, prepaid debit cards, gift card account numbers, stacks of gift cards, identity theft equipment and equipment used to manufacture counterfeit money. Also taken into was 32-year-old Jacqueline Mazur. She is scheduled to be back in court later this month.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!