Counterfeiting Suspect Scheduled for Court Hearing

One of two defendants facing multiple forgery counts is scheduled to be back in a Camden County courtroom on Tuesday (this morning). 35-year-old Justin Wiley, of Camdenton, is charged with three counts of forgery and one count each of possessing a forging instrument and possession of a controlled substance. Wiley was taken into custody during the evening hours of September 14th when a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Seven Ridge Court by officers from the sheriff’s department and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. The search, allegedly, uncovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and paraphernalia along with counterfeit currency, prepaid debit cards, gift card account numbers, stacks of gift cards, identity theft equipment and equipment used to manufacture counterfeit money. Also taken into was 32-year-old Jacqueline Mazur. She is scheduled to be back in court later this month.