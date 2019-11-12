Couple Found Dead Were Active, Respected Community Members

We are finding out more about the Lake Ozark couple found dead in their condominium unit over the weekend. The bodies of 41-year-old Anand Torres and 29-year-old Kourtney Torres were discovered on Sunday when deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Racquet Club Drive for a check the well-being request. Since word spread about the couple’s deaths, social media has responded with overwhelming shock, grief and disbelief. The Torres’s were popular and active within the Osage School District and community coaching multiple youth sports including soccer, football and basketball. The Torres’s also left behind three young children…two boys and a girl…along with other family in the lake area. No further details are being released other than autopsies are expected to be

performed to try and determine the cause of their deaths.