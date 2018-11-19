Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Board Member’s Position in Sunrise Beach FPD

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District is back in business after a court ruling issued Monday. A judge has granted a motion to dismiss a petition filed by board member Bob Hemen challenging the eligibility of Denise Dill to serve on the board. In his ruling, the judge found that since no one was elected to replace Dill in April, she continues to serve in her appointed position despite not being elected herself. She’ll continue to serve until another election is held and someone is duly elected to that seat.