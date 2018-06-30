Court Rules Former Trooper Should Not Have Been Fired

A former State Trooper involved in the death of a suspect at Lake of the Ozarks is entitled to get his job back, and may get back pay as well. This comes after a ruling issued this week in a court in Cole County. Anthony Piercy was fired after reaching a negotiated plea in connection to the death of Iowa resident Brandon Ellingson in 2014. Judge Patricia Joyce has ruled that the Highway Patrol Superintendent overstepped her bounds by firing Piercy, which went above and beyond what was recommended by a disciplinary review board. The ruling also stated that Piercy is entitled to a new hearing to review whether he should receive pay and benefits that were previously withheld from him.