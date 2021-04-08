News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Court Rules Lake Realtor Bauman Needs Psychiatric Evaluation

By

A court has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Lake Realtor Leigh Ann Bauman, who’s accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-mother-in-law.

She’s accused of attempting to hire a hit-man through a contact in St. Louis, by offering to pay $1,500 dollars to have someone make her death look like an accident.

During a Highway Patrol investigation, Bauman accused a witness of being the one recommending the attempted murder plan.

She also left her home during an interview with the Patrol, in order to get a beauty regime done, then returned and asked the Patrol to speak with Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski, which they refused.

Bauman is facing attempted murder charges and bonded out following her recent court appearance, where she pleaded not-guilty.

