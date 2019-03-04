News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Court to Consider Motion to Dismiss Sex Crimes Charges Against Former Bus Driver

A former bus driver accused of statutory rape is scheduled to be in a courtroom today.  Joel Stoner was a bus driver for the Climax Springs school district in October, 2015 when he allegedly befriended a 15-year old girl in an effort to get closer to her.  That allegedly led to sexual contact between the two.  In addition to statutory rape, Stoner’s also charged with two counts of sodomy and one count of child molestation.  He allegedly admitted to kissing the girl but denied that they had sex.  Two motions are scheduled to be heard today — one to reduce bond and the other seeking to have the case dismissed with prejudice.  The case is being heard in Laclede County.

