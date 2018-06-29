Court Upholds Bid for Constitutional Convention

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

It’s being called a major victory for the Convention of States Project in Missouri. That’s according to C-O-S Director Brett Sterley. A decision by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem determined that a constitutional challenge to Senate Concurrent Resolution number-4 is without merit. The lawsuit was filed September of last year claiming the Missouri legislature failed to follow the state constitution when it passed the C-O-S resolution in May 2017.Sterley also says the ruling, on Thursday, validates the constitutionality of the Convention of States grassroots movement. Missouri was the 12th state to pass the Convention of States resolution. The movement had seeks to stop the federal government’s abuse of power through fiscal constraint, by limiting its power and jurisdiction, and by imposing term limits on officials and members of Congress.

