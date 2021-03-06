News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

COVID 19 Cases Continue To Drop Across The State & The Ozarks

By

A reduction in COVID-19 cases across the Lake Area and Missouri continues.

“Virus activity in Missouri has declined for the 7th consecutive week” says Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

He says the 7-day positivity rate across the Show Me State is down to 4.5-percent “and Missouri is still 2nd lowest in the United State of America for average daily cases.”

Governor Parson says COVID-related hospitalizations are below 1-thousand in Missouri for the first time since September.

A vaccination event postponed in February due to severe weather is happening Sunday at School of the Osage, but you must have an appointment to get vaccinated.

Currently the Lake’s local numbers have dropped dramatically with active cases at just 54, after being in the 200’s on Monday.

Out of the total 9,791 cases reported since March, 9,524 people have since recovered and 213 people have died from the virus.

