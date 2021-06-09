COVID 19 Cases Starting To Rise In Some Counties Across The Lake

The number of active cases of COVID 19 appear to be on the rise again.

Across the 4-county region, there are a total of 62 active cases, the highest number of which is coming from Camden County, where now some 43 active cases are being watched by the Health Department.

Miller county is also watching 12 cases while Morgan has 5 and Benton has 2.

To date, there have been 10,160 active cases reported with 9,863 people recovering and there have been 235 deaths.

COVID vaccines continue to be administered across the region and the total number of those vaccinated in the 4-county region is at 59,883.