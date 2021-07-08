News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

COVID 19 Protection Bill Signed Into Law

By

Starting August 28th of this year, healthcare providers, manufacturers and businesses in Missouri will have protection against COVID-19 liability.

“The last thing we need to do, is punish anyone for trying to help in a crisis…during the middle of a pandemic” says Governor Mike Parson.

Parson signed the bill into Wednesday morning from the state capitol after thousands of COVID-19-related lawsuits have been filed around Missouri.

Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkmeyer stood next to Governor Mike Parson during one of several signing ceremonies around the state Wednesday “Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy here in the State of Missouri. One of the critically important things is to protect those businesses from frivolous lawsuits, making sure they feel comfortable and confident in re-opening this economy and getting people back to work. That is so important.”

Other areas Luetkmeyer says will need protection include education, churches and frontline healthcare workers.

The Governor’s been supporting the legislation since late 2020 and he also talked about the need for the ‘COVID Protection Bill’ during his State of the State address earlier this year.

Senate Bill 51 passed the Missouri Senate in February.

