COVID Numbers Continue To Drop Across The State And Across The Lake

By

COVID-19 numbers continue a downward trend across the Show Me State.

“Missouri is still leading the nation, at 2nd lowest of average daily cases” says Governor Mike Parson.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is down to 4.5-percent, and that matches the number reported in the first week of March.

New data shows that hospitalizations around Missouri also remain below 1-thousand for the second straight week.

Governor Parson says they are working hard to administer the Vaccine to all Missourians, however there are some who choose to not take it “Vaccine interest is often highest in the urban populations.”

He says they are working to add more mass vaccination events to help residents have better access to the vaccine.

An event with Morgan County Health is scheduled for next week at the Versailles High school.

Locally we are at 60 active cases, 23 of which are from Benton, 18 are from Camden, 10 are from Morgan and 9 are from Miller counties.

In total, there have been 9,833 cases since last March, of which 9,558 have recovered and 215 people have died as a result of the virus.

