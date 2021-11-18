COVID Numbers Remain Steady Across The Lake Despite Rising Elsewhere

With another uptick of COVID cases being reported around the country, health officials here in the Lake Area continue keeping a close eye on the numbers.

Over the past week, according to the state department of health, there have been 122 confirmed cases across Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties…77 active cases in Camden County alone.

To date in the lake area, there have been 14,720 confirmed cases since the pandemic began with the virus being blamed for 304 deaths…or a fatality rate of 2%.