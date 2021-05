COVID-19 protocols are changing at State Fair Community College.

Starting June 1st, masks will no longer be required for students and employees, although there could be some exceptions.

The college also says its COVID-19 dashboard on its website has been discontinued.

By August 1st, State Fair Community College plans to have classrooms back to pre-pandemic layouts and benches and other campus seating will be back.

Teachers and students will be encouraged to stay home if they feel sick.