COVID Surge Response Teams Heading To Missouri

By

The White House is announcing they plan to deploy several COVID 19 “Surge Response Teams” across the country, including in Missouri.

Missouri requested the aid last Thursday, shortly after the President announced he was creating the teams to help stop the spread of the new Delta Variant.

The CDC recently reported that the highest number of Delta variants had been detected in southwest Missouri, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all Delta variants in the state.

One of the places recently deemed the biggest hotspots in the nation was Laclede County.

Vaccinations are not moving as fast as Governor Mike Parson had hoped for, with only 44.6% of residents receiving at least one shot.

In over 60 counties in the Show Me State, less than 30% have received their first shot.

Filed Under: COVID 19, Health, Local News, State News

