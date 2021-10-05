COVID Update Across The Lake Area

With the flu season now upon us, officials from the health departments around the Lake Area continue to, also, keep a close eye on the numbers of Covid-19 cases being reported.

In Miller County, the health department reports a total of 3,859 cases and 74 deaths since the pandemic began with 32 new cases, 8 of them identified as breakthrough cases, reported over the past week.

Other numbers since the pandemic began reported by the state department of health indicate there have been 5,349 cases with 120 deaths in Camden County to go along with 2,326 cases and 57 deaths in Morgan County, and 2,221 cases with 43 deaths in Benton County…that is a total of 13,755 cases with 294 deaths, or 2.1-percent, across the quad-county area.

Statewide figures show over 680-thousand cases with 11,524 deaths or 1.7-percent with nearly 7,500 new cases reported over the past week.