COVID Vaccine Event Coming To Camdenton – Teens Now Allowed To Take Pfizer Vaccine

The FDA is moving forward with approving the use of the Pfizer COVID 19 Vaccine for teenagers.

Officials modifying the Emergency Use Authorization on Monday, now allowing for teens 12 to 15 years old to get the 2-dose vaccine.

They previously allowed only 16 or older to accept the shot.

A vaccination event is scheduled for today in Camden County for those 18 and older.

It’s being hosted by Central Ozarks Medical center at the Camdenton Middle School from 5-7 PM.

Details on who can take the vaccine and how to register can be found below:

