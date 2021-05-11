News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

COVID Vaccine Event Coming To Camdenton – Teens Now Allowed To Take Pfizer Vaccine

The FDA is moving forward with approving the use of the Pfizer COVID 19 Vaccine for teenagers.

Officials modifying the Emergency Use Authorization on Monday, now allowing for teens 12 to 15 years old to get the 2-dose vaccine.

They previously allowed only 16 or older to accept the shot.

A vaccination event is scheduled for today in Camden County for those 18 and older.

It’s being hosted by Central Ozarks Medical center at the Camdenton Middle School from 5-7 PM.

Attention All Missourians 18 years and older. Free vaccinations are now available to all adults. This location will offer 1st and 2nd doses.
FREE COVID-19 VACCINATION EVENT
Tuesday, May 11th
Camdenton Middle School
88 Lake Lane
Camdenton 65020
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
For individuals already registered in the Navigator, the link to register is:
https://modhss.iad1.qualtrics.com/j…/form/SV_2f55QmF3Cq7VTAa
Individuals that have not registered will need to go to:
https://modhss.iad1.qualtrics.com/j…/form/SV_231d5TxZxkGedCt
Use special event code: 75750

