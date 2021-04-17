News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

COVID Vaccines Now Open To All Adults In Missouri But Fewer Than Half Have Taken Them

By

Fewer than half of all Missourians have taken one of the three vaccination formulas available in the state and the U-S.

Governor Mike Parson says around one-third of Missouri’s population has taken the COVID-19 shot.

The numbers show a greater percentage of people 65 and older are getting the shots, with around 60-percent having taken a full dose and 72-percent having taken at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shots.

This week the FDA and the CDC announced a pause on the Johnson and Johnson  vaccination after six reported cases of blood clots in people who had taken the single-dose shot.

 

***Press Release***

Missouri Reaches Milestone: One in Three Missourians Have Initiated Vaccination 

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reports that one-third of all Missourians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One-third of all Missourians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, proving that we continue to make great progress in administering vaccines to residents across the state,” Governor Parson said. “This milestone is great news for the people of Missouri, and we will continue working hard to keep this momentum. The vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage all eligible Missourians who have not yet received it to consider getting vaccinated.”

In total, nearly 2.1 million Missourians have initiated vaccination and almost 1.4 million Missourians have been fully vaccinated. Missouri’s dashboard shows that 33.3 percent of all Missourians have initiated vaccination, and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that nearly 42 percent of Missouri’s 18 and older population has received at least one dose.

Of Missouri’s 65 and older population – some of the most vulnerable Missourians – nearly 60 percent have been fully vaccinated and 72 percent have received at least one dose.

“We cannot thank our vaccinators enough for their efforts over these last several months, and we appreciate the millions of Missourians who are stepping up to protect themselves and others,” Governor Parson said. “Getting vaccinated is how we end this pandemic and move forward from this crisis.”

Missourians are encouraged to visit MOStopsCOVID.com for facts about the vaccine and to register for an appointment using the state’s Vaccine Navigator. Missourians can also call the to state’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for more information and assistance.

