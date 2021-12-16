The Camdenton Police Department, once again, will do its part in spreading the Christmas Cheer.

Chief Jeffrey Beauchamp says the annual “Shop With a Cop” event will take place this Saturday, the 18th, with officers hitting the retail trail heading for Walmart with 125 kids.

Beauchamp says the program was created to foster positive relationships between law enforcement, kids and their families.

Assisting with the effort, on Saturday, will students from the Camdenton R3 Law Enforcement class.

And, on top of the spending spree, CPD will also sponsor four families as picked by a local state agency to shop at Gerbes for a Christmas meal.

Chief Beauchamp goes on to extend the department’s appreciation