Crappie Fishing In Full Swing As Winter Approaches

If you’re looking to catch your limit of crappie in, most likely, a relatively quick period of time, now is the time to hit the lake.

Professional fishing guide Jack Uxa, speaking on KRMS, says…in general…crappie fishing is good pretty much year round but, right now, there is one big difference “The crappie has been so good here lately….I mean in April, it’s good….but there’s a million people fishing here in April.”

Uxa also tells KRMS News it’s not necessarily what you use to try catching the crappie but rather location, location, location “There was a grey/black curly-tail grub I’ve been leaning on…but it’s really more about where you’re putting it in at and finding the right school of them.”

You can hear Uxa’s Fishing Reports during the Ozarks This Morning on News/Talk KRMS at 6:40am every Thursday.