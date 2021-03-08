Crash In Camden County Kills One – Injures Another

One man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Camden County Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Sean Springborn of Richland was driving on Route A near Swine Drive, but investigators say his car went off the right side of the road.

Troopers say he overcorrected and that caused his car to spin across the centerline into the path of an oncoming car driven by Monika Buckley, also of Richland.

Springborn’s car was hit broadside before both cars stopped, blocking both lanes of Route A.

Springborn was pronounced dead at the scene, Buckley was taken by air-ambulance to University Hospital.