Weather is being blamed for an accident on Interstate-44 in Laclede County that sent a Climax Springs man to the emergency room.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened late Wednesday afternoon near the 139-milemarker.

The vehicle driven by 79-year-old Lyle Davis hydroplaned before traveling off the highway, striking a rock bluff and then overturning.

Davis was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries…he was treated at Lake Regional.