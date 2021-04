A Pacific, Missouri man’s hurt and a commercial truck is totaled after a crash in Miller County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Eric Shoemaker was driving eastbound on Hwy 54 west of Short Road when he lost control of the truck he was driving.

Troopers say Shoemaker went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and then flipped over.

Shoemaker was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.