Crash In Morgan County Injures One

A complicated 3 vehicle wreck in Morgan County left one person injured on Tuesday evening.

The Highway Patrol Report explains that a GMC pickup was in the roadway preparing to pull a car from a ditch beside Missouri 52 just west of Bridge Lane when a third vehicle approached.

That car – being operated by 64 year old Letha Baldwin of Stover – struck the pickup, ran off the road and struck both a utility pole and then the stranded vehicle.

Baldwin received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center.