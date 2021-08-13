News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crash On D Road Causes Tree To Trap Driver In Vehicle

By

One person suffered apparent serious injuries early Tuesday evening in a one-vehicle accident in Camden County.

Not many details have been released but Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen does tell KRMS News that the response, along D-Road near Jack North Loop, required a pretty complicated extrication process to remove the man from the vehicle “He hit several trees, and one of the trees actually went through the engine compartment. It lodged against the firewall and the dash, so he was pinned by the dash. He was trying to push himself out, but he couldn’t until we got the vehicle moved away from the tree. It was pretty extensive.”

Frandsen could not confirm social media accounts which indicated the unidentified man may have been trapped in the vehicle for two days before being rescued and flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com