Crash On D Road Causes Tree To Trap Driver In Vehicle

One person suffered apparent serious injuries early Tuesday evening in a one-vehicle accident in Camden County.

Not many details have been released but Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen does tell KRMS News that the response, along D-Road near Jack North Loop, required a pretty complicated extrication process to remove the man from the vehicle “He hit several trees, and one of the trees actually went through the engine compartment. It lodged against the firewall and the dash, so he was pinned by the dash. He was trying to push himself out, but he couldn’t until we got the vehicle moved away from the tree. It was pretty extensive.”

Frandsen could not confirm social media accounts which indicated the unidentified man may have been trapped in the vehicle for two days before being rescued and flown to University Hospital in Columbia.